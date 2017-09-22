Carrollton to Release New Album ‘Everything or Nothing’

Centricity Music band Carrollton is gearing up for a busy fall, with the release of a new album coming October 6 and a headlining tour beginning later this month. Produced by Scott Cash (Needtobreathe, Passion, Chris Tomlin) and the band themselves, the 10-track Everything Or Nothing has been a long-term labor of love for Carrollton.

RELATED Carrollton Releases Cover Video of Pop Hit ‘Scars To Your Beautiful’

Since their 2015 album Sunlight and Shadows, the band has been piecing together these new songs over the years, focusing on their own life experiences and those of others they met while touring. In the midst of busy schedules, countless performances, and growing families, they found themselves crafting songs that all seemed to tie back to a courageous message full dependence on the Lord through everything. Lead singer Justin Mosteller describes how the depth of this investment brings[…]