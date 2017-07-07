Carter Frodge Launches Debut Solo EP

Christian Pop & Alternative Rock artist Carter Frodge of Nashville, TN introduced his new band, Life of Carter, with a self-titled debut EP release featuring five songs. Working as a solo artist since 2015 and having toured eight countries and nearly every state in the U.S. as a former member of CHR charting Christian band, Everyday Sunday, Carter formed the new band around the vision of reaching the millennial generation through an electro-pop vibe and lyrics that address the life of a young Christian adult. The EP includes songs written and produced with two-time Grammy winner and Dove Award winner, Chuck Butler (Brandon Heath, Royal Tailor, Mandisa, Tauren Wells, TobyMac) and Christian EDM writer and producer, David Thulin (Becka Shae, Jonathan Thulin, Spencer Kane, Joel Vaughn, Press Play).

“I’ve been writing and creating music the past twelve months working toward releasing something special,” said Carter. “My life has been something like a movie the past two years with a lot of unfortunate circumstances and challenges, but God has done some amazing things in bringing me through it. I’ve moved to Nashville, watched God work some miracles and open doors to launch my new band and helped me transition from a full-time youth pastor in Ohio to full-time artist.”

Taking a season of separation from the music industry to focus on a ministry vision he received at 14 years old to reach youth of all walks of life, Carter has returned with this new EP that centers around his journey of faith, the realities of falling for a girl, and the renewing power that only Christ can bring.

“I first met Carter early in his career while he toured with Everyday Sunday and knew he had a powerful talent and presence,” stated Day 6 Management founder, Patrick Hess. “We discussed some trials he was working through as well as his vision for his next season of life and how my management company could partner with him and his new band to keep reaching young lives with the message of a loving savior. I believe this new EP reflects not only a powerful message, but his true creative giftings as an artist as well.”

Life Of Carter can be downloaded digitally on over 100 stores and streamed on popular applications like Spotify and Apple Music.