CASS Adds Summer Song ‘Don’t Look Down’

CASS is making waves and catching the attention of music fans around the world with her debut record, Genesis, but even as the New Zealand artist’s “Sticks & Stones” and other singles gain traction, she’s moving forward.

The artist, whose real name is Cassandra Kanda, has released one of Summer 2017’s musical anthems with her brand-new single–one that isn’t on her still fairly new record–titled “Don’t Look Down.”



The single is a fusion of future bass and R&B sounds, complemented by a catchy melody and an addictive drop. Featuring rapper Blake Young (previously known as Young Chozen), the song itself is based on Psalm 16:8: “I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken.”



“The theme of our perspective shapes the message of the song, pointing upwards as the pathway to hope,” Kanda tells NRT. “It’s definitely a song you won’t forget anytime soon.”

