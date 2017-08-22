Casting Crowns and for KING & COUNTRY Join Forces on ‘A Glorious Christmas’ Tour

GRAMMY® award-winning artists Casting Crowns and for KING & COUNTRY announced today they will join forces this holiday season on A Glorious Christmas Tour. Presented by Compassion International, the tour marks a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see these two critically-acclaimed, top-selling Christian acts share the stage at Christmastime for an incredibly theatrical, versatile and moving performance — sure to become one of the most anticipated events of the 2017 Christmas season. The exclusive, 13-city arena tour kicks off Nov. 30, in Austin, Texas, and travels to major markets across the U.S., including Houston, Dallas, Nashville, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh and more, before wrapping up in Atlanta on Dec. 17.

A Glorious Christmas Tour will launch on the heels of brand new holiday offerings from both Casting Crowns and for KING & COUNTRY. Casting Crowns will release the EP It’s Finally Christmas (Beach Street/Reunion) on Oct. 20, while A for KING & COUNTRY Christmas LIVE (Word Entertainment), recorded live by the duo in Phoenix, Ariz., is slated for an Oct. 27 release. Brand new songs from these projects and previous holiday recordings, as well as some of their biggest hits, will be showcased through the dynamic, powerful performances that have endeared both Casting Crowns and for KING & COUNTRY to millions of fans worldwide, setting the stage for an unforgettable holiday experience.

“To us, the holiday season is the most magical time of the year, celebrating the most beautiful attributes of humanity — family, gift giving and God descending to earth as a baby boy,” say for KING & COUNTRY’s Joel and Luke Smallbone. “It’s ours and Casting Crowns’ hope that these 13 concerts, spanning across the USA, will help usher in for us all… a truly Glorious Christmas.”

“Christmas has become clouded with so many different distractions that it’s easy for us to forget to stop and take time to think about the true meaning — how God saved the world through his Son, and the humble way in which he came,” says Casting Crowns lead singer Mark Hall. “So we are excited to head out this Christmas season and share the stage with our good friends for KING & COUNTRY, as we celebrate what is genuinely glorious about this time of year. It’s going to be an incredible night of fun, worship, and plenty of ‘wow’ moments. We’ll be singing some familiar songs, but our hope is that folks might hear some of them as though it’s the first time, and recapture the real heart of Christmas.”



[embedded content]

Ticket information for A Glorious Christmas Tour may be found at http://christmas.forkingandcountry.com or www.castingcrowns.com/tour. In most markets, a special fan pre-sale offer will be available on Wednesday, Aug. 23, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 25. A special $5 discount offering “best seats at lowest price,” is available until Sept. 1. A special VIP ticket package called “Premium Floor Seats with Artist Experience” is also available in most markets, featuring premium floor seats, early entry and a pre-show Q&A with the artists.

A GLORIOUS CHRISTMAS TOUR – 2017

* Dates and venues subject to change without notice.

Nov. 30 Austin, TX Cedar Park Center

Dec. 1 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center

Dec. 2 Houston, TX Berry Center

Dec. 3 Dallas, TX College Park Center (Casting Crowns only)

Dec. 5 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Dec. 7 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center

Dec. 8 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

Dec. 9 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Dec. 10 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

Dec. 14 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Dec. 15 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Dec. 16 Louisville, KY Freedom Hall

Dec. 17 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center

For current concert and ticket information, visit www.castingcrowns.com/tour or http://christmas.forkingandcountry.com.