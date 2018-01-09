Casting Crowns announce additional Spring tour dates

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Multi-platinum selling and GRAMMY® winning group Casting Crowns will hit the road in 2018 for the final leg of its hugely successful The Very Next Thing Tour (buy tickets), featuring special guest I AM THEY. The Very Next Thing Tour has hit 100 major markets since Fall 2016, resulting in some of the most successful shows of Casting Crowns’ career. With multiple sold-out performances and an overall attendance topping 435,000, The Very Next Thing Tour has become the most attended Crowns tour since 2008.

The 30-city spring leg of The Very Next Thing Tour runs from March to early May of 2018, and tickets are on sale now. The Very Next Thing Tour supports Casting Crowns’ current studio album, The Very Next Thing (Beach Street/Reunion—buy). This marks the group’s 15th release and eighth studio album since its label debut in 2003. With more than 10 million records sold, Casting Crowns has held the position of Billboard’s top-selling act in Christian music since 2007.

CLICK “2” TO VIEW TOUR DATES