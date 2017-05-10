Casting Crowns Completes Most Attended Tour Since 2008

Grammy-winning and multi-Platinum selling Casting Crowns has just completed their Fall 2016 / Spring 2017 “The Very Next Thing” tour with 80 major market dates. The tour featured some of the most successful shows of the band’s career, with multiple sold-out performances and an overall attendance topping 375,000, making this the most attended Crowns’ tour since 2008. In addition to career attendance, the tour united more than 11,000 children with life-giving sponsorships through Compassion International. Following this extraordinary run, Casting Crowns is proud to announce a Fall 2017 extension of “The Very Next Thing” tour with Grammy-nominated Zach Williams. Tour dates for the fall will be announced at a later time.

“This tour was a special one,” shares Casting Crowns’ Mark Hall on the completion of the tour this past weekend. “Bands and crew truly formed a big family to lift up each other and the name of Jesus all across America. We were a tour on a mission!”

Spring tour artists and promoters also share their incredible experiences:

“Touring with Casting Crowns and Unspoken was not only a career highlight, but such a magnificent experience on so many levels. The leadership and relational impact fostered by the Crowns’ team created an atmosphere like no other tour I’ve been on. You could see the life-changing effects it had not only on our audience each night, but also on everyone from artists, to crew, to catering. I’m so grateful to have been a part of Casting Crowns’ ministry.” – Danny Gokey

“This was one of the greatest tour experiences of our career. We were a part of so many life-changing experiences, both with our audiences as well as personally. We have made lifelong friendships and we are forever grateful to be a part of Casting Crowns’ ministry.” – Chad Mattson, Unspoken



“We were blessed to promote four shows on the Casting Crowns spring tour. Artist lineup was amazing, crew as always great to work with, ministry to those in attendance — fantastic! Ticket sales were strong in all four markets. Highlight of the run was the sold-out show at Target Center in Minneapolis. A goosebump experience watching well over 11,000 people standing with arms raised in worship.” – Dan Wynia, Northwestern Media

“‘The Very Next Thing Tour’ date we recently hosted at Giant Center in Hershey, Pa., was the biggest Casting Crowns show we’ve ever had in our market! The audience response was great — they loved the artist lineup on this tour! It was a privilege for WJTL to work with Casting Crowns again, and we look forward to many more sell-outs with them in the future.” – Chris Strayer, WJTL