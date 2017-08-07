Casting Crowns Extends ‘The Very Next Thing’ Fall Tour with Special Guest Zach Williams

Multi-platinum selling and GRAMMY® winning group Casting Crowns will hit the road again this fall to extend its hugely successful “The Very Next Thing” Tour, featuring special guest Grammy-nominated artist Zach Williams. “The Very Next Thing” Tour hit 80 major markets during its Fall 2016/Spring 2017 runs, resulting in some of the most successful shows of Casting Crowns’ career. With multiple sold-out performances and an overall attendance topping 375,000, “The Very Next Thing” Tour has become the most attended Crowns tour since 2008.

Presented by Compassion International, the 20-city fall leg of “The Very Next Thing” Tour runs October and November, with tickets on sale now in most markets. “The Very Next Thing” Tour supports Casting Crowns’ current studio album, The Very Next Thing (Beach Street/Reunion). This marks the group’s 15th release and eighth studio album since the label debut release in 2003. With more than 10 million records sold, Casting Crowns has held the position of Billboard’s top-selling act in Christian music since 2007.

The Very Next Thing is full of intimate songs as well as upbeat, fresh-sounding tracks that will meet the listener with lyrics that impact with a strong message song after song. Hall shares the inspiration behind the album and title: “We are all in different stages of ‘next.’ There’s a next step from where you are right now. We all feel like there’s a stage that we have to reach to move on to what is next — but God has you right here, right now for your ‘next,’ and all of these songs touch on that idea.”



Casting Crowns continues to impact audiences with its powerful live shows, having performed for more than six million fans. In addition, the band is crossing over a milestone of 100,000 child sponsorships generated through Casting Crowns’ concerts. For more information on “The Very Next Thing” Tour, visit www.CastingCrowns.com.

THE VERY NEXT THING TOUR – FALL 2017

* Dates and venues subject to change without notice.

OCTOBER:

5 Wise, VA — UVA – Wise Convocation Center

6 University Park, PA — Bryce Jordan Center

7 Getzville, NY — The Chapel at Crosspoint

8 Salisbury, MD — Wicomico Civic Center

12 St. Joseph, MO — St. Joseph Civic Arena

13 Lincoln, NE — Lincoln Berean Church

14 Mountain Grove, MO — Mountain Grove High School Arena

19 Plymouth, MI — Northridge Church

20 Saginaw, MI — Dow Event Center

21 Rockford, IL — BMO Harris Bank Center

26 Hiawassee, GA — Georgia Mountain Fair

27 Columbus, GA — Columbus Civic Center

28 Corbin, KY — Corbin Arena

NOVEMBER:

2 Biloxi, MS — Mississippi Coast Coliseum

3 Little Rock, AR — Verizon Arena

4 Huntsville, AL — Von Braun Center

9 San Angelo, TX — Foster Communications Coliseum

10 Lubbock, TX — City Bank Arena

11 Shawnee, OK — Fire Lake Arena

12 Topeka, KS — Topeka Performing Arts Center

For current concert and ticket information, visit www.CastingCrowns.com/tour.