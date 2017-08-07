IN THE STUDIO:
  • search

Casting Crowns Extends ‘The Very Next Thing’ Fall Tour with Special Guest Zach Williams

Multi-platinum selling and GRAMMY® winning group Casting Crowns will hit the road again this fall to extend its hugely successful “The Very Next Thing” Tour, featuring special guest Grammy-nominated artist Zach Williams. “The Very Next Thing” Tour hit 80 major markets during its Fall 2016/Spring 2017 runs, resulting in some of the most successful shows of Casting Crowns’ career. With multiple sold-out performances and an overall attendance topping 375,000, “The Very Next Thing” Tour has become the most attended Crowns tour since 2008.

RELATED: Casting Crowns Completes Most Attended Tour Since 2008

Presented by Compassion International, the 20-city fall leg of “The Very Next Thing” Tour runs October and November, with tickets on sale now in most markets. “The Very Next Thing” Tour supports Casting Crowns’ current studio album, The Very Next Thing (Beach Street/Reunion). This marks the group’s 15th release and eighth studio album since the label debut release in 2003. With more than 10 million records sold, Casting Crowns has held the position of Billboard’s top-selling act in Christian music since 2007. 

The Very Next Thing is full of intimate songs as well as upbeat, fresh-sounding tracks that will meet the listener with lyrics that impact with a strong message song after song. Hall shares the inspiration behind the album and title: “We are all in different stages of ‘next.’ There’s a next step from where you are right now. We all feel like there’s a stage that we have to reach to move on to what is next — but God has you right here, right now for your ‘next,’ and all of these songs touch on that idea.”
 

Casting Crowns continues to impact audiences with its powerful live shows, having performed for more than six million fans. In addition, the band is crossing over a milestone of 100,000 child sponsorships generated through Casting Crowns’ concerts. For more information on “The Very Next Thing” Tour, visit www.CastingCrowns.com

THE VERY NEXT THING TOUR – FALL 2017
* Dates and venues subject to change without notice.
OCTOBER:
5     Wise, VA — UVA – Wise Convocation Center
6     University Park, PA — Bryce Jordan Center
7     Getzville, NY — The Chapel at Crosspoint
8     Salisbury, MD — Wicomico Civic Center
12   St. Joseph, MO — St. Joseph Civic Arena
13   Lincoln, NE — Lincoln Berean Church
14   Mountain Grove, MO — Mountain Grove High School Arena
19   Plymouth, MI — Northridge Church
20   Saginaw, MI — Dow Event Center
21   Rockford, IL — BMO Harris Bank Center
26   Hiawassee, GA — Georgia Mountain Fair
27   Columbus, GA — Columbus Civic Center
28   Corbin, KY — Corbin Arena

NOVEMBER:
2     Biloxi, MS — Mississippi Coast Coliseum
3     Little Rock, AR — Verizon Arena
4     Huntsville, AL — Von Braun Center
9     San Angelo, TX — Foster Communications Coliseum
10   Lubbock, TX — City Bank Arena
11   Shawnee, OK — Fire Lake Arena
12   Topeka, KS — Topeka Performing Arts Center 

For current concert and ticket information, visit www.CastingCrowns.com/tour.

Contact Us

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5500
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (studio)
(918) 512-1009 (text)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

KXOJ on Youtube

kxoj
kxoj
Christian radio station at 94.1FM in Tulsa, OK
  • 418 Posts
  • 1,347 Followers
  • 138 Following
X