Caves Launches Indiegogo Project to Fund Sophomore Album

Canadian worship group Caves has launched an indiegogo campaign to fund their sophomore album Hidden Seasons, which they have already begun recording.

“After much thought and prayer, the answer was clear; God is asking us to do another album,” the band shared on the project page. “This album is for anyone who wonders if God is finished with them; for anyone wondering if God is going to come through. For anyone who has been caught in the season between what you see, and what God has promised; this is for you.”

The band’s first album, Caves, was created through doubt about its purpose and reach. However, since its 2015 release, the track “My God” (featuring Bethel Music’s Amanda Cook) has passed 3 million streams. The momentum of the project led the band to pursue creating a second album, reaching out to listeners to help complete it.

Caves is the project of worship leaders Josh McCabe and Matt Shaban. Since their first steps in faith to create their debut project, doors have opened for them to play prominent events throughout the United States and Canada, accompanying acts like for KING & COUNTRY, Martin Smith and Kari Jobe. They also released a unique EP early this year consisting entirely of Johnny Cash covers.

To find out more about Caves, visit them on Facebook and their official website. You can become a part of their sophomore album here.