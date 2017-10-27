CCM Reunion Launches Inaugural Concert in Historic Franklin, Tennessee

CCM Reunion, a gathering of some of the most influential pioneers of the genre that would eventually become known as Contemporary Christian music (CCM), is thrilled to announce their inaugural concert.

Award winning artists, including Evie Tornquist Karlsson, The Archers, Cheri Keaggy, and Farrell & Farrell, will join with music director Tim Akers and his band to celebrate the artists, musicians, fans, and songs of CCM on October 27, 2017, at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park, located at 112 Everbright Avenue in historic Franklin, Tennessee.

The evening will also feature a special performance by the youth winner of the Music Mondays Talent Contest, an American Idol-style competition hosted recently by CCM Reunion and FrankTown Open Hearts, a Franklin, Tennessee-based ministry dedicated to being Jesus to the inner city youth of Williamson County, Tennessee. The Music Mondays Talent Contest was held at at Christ Community Church of Franklin, and judged by CCM pioneers Tim Archer and Cheri Keaggy, along with singer/songwriter and author David Teems.

“Contemporary Christian music was birthed during the Jesus Movement of the early 1970s,” muses Grammy winner Tim Archer, of The Archers, whose performance at the concert will mark his return to the stage after recovering from oral cancer. “Somehow, this small-town preacher’s kid who liked to sing and play guitar found himself right in the middle of it. Some have called us pioneers, but really, we were just trying to reach and encourage the young people in our community with music they could relate to. Now, after a music career spanning four decades, singing around the world and receiving an honor or two along the way, I find myself turning back to the roots of my CCM experience–an authentic, heart-felt expression of faith through music.”



For more information about CCM Reunion, visit CCMReunion.com. Tickets for the inaugural CCM Reunion concert range from $18-$27, and are available online from the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park at tickets.vendini.com.