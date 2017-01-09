Cece Winans Returns After Nine Years With Soul-Stirring Album

Ten-time Grammy winner Cece Winans‘ long-awaited new album, ‘Let Them Fall In Love,’ is set for release on February 3, 2017 via Puresprings Gospel/Thirty Tigers. Recording her first solo album in nearly a decade, the multiplatinum-selling artist returned to the studio to cut her most adventurous album yet. Produced by her son Alvin Love III, along with Winans’ long-time collaborator Tommy Sims (Garth Brooks, Michael McDonald, Bonnie Raitt) and mixed bye Dae Bennett (Tony Bennett, Amy Whinehouse, Olivia Newton John) and Jimmy Douglass (Pharrell Williams, Micheal Buble). Recorded in both New York and Nashville, ‘Let Them Fall In Love‘ finds Winans at the peak of her artistry.

The ten tracks are polished with emotion and confidence and come alive with Winans’ iconic voice. Musically, big band horns and strings from the Nashville String Machine come together in a glorious blend of past and present, with arrangements that simultaneously recall the heyday of Motown while still sounding undeniably modern.

Winans inhabits each song on the record so fully in part because she’s lived their stories. On “Hey Devil!,” she’s joined by fellow vocal powerhouses The Clark Sisters for a playful rebuke of temptation, while “Lowly” is a lesson about pride and humility aimed at the young men and women who might need it most. Winans’ eclectic ability shines through on the pedal steel country waltz of “Why Me,” a song she discovered when she was invited to perform it live with its writer, Kris Kristofferson.On the album’s other cover, “Dancing in The Spirit” (written by Lady Peachena), Winans is joined by Hezekiah Walker and his choir for a jubilant celebration.



[embedded content]

It’s the album’s closer and title track, though, that seems to light Winans up more than any other.”The first song I heard was “Let Them Fall In Love,” and I told my son that it had to be the heartbeat of the record,” says Winans. “There’s a lot of different styles and a lot of strong messages on there, but all of them are to bring us to the point of falling in love with love, faith, joy, and peace. This is why I came back after nine years.”

Winans will tour major markets in 2017, and those dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

‘Let Them Fall In Love‘ track list:

1. He’s Never Failed Me Yet

2. Run To Him

3. Hey Devil!

4. Peace From God

5. Why Me

6. Lowly

7. Never Have To Be Alone

8. Dancing In The Spirit

9. Marvelous

10. Let Them Fall In Love