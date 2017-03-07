Centricity Music Expands Team

As Centricity Music enters its 11th year, the label announces new additions to the administrative team. John Stokes is named Senior Director of Sales and Marketing, while Kory Henkel joins the radio department as Manager of National Promotion. At the same time, the label recognizes the work and responsibilities of one of its original staff members, John Mays, by promoting him to Senior Vice President of A&R.

These changes represent the independent record label’s ongoing expansion and development, as its roster of artists and plans for new projects continue to increase. General Manager, Steve Ford, is confident in the future contributions of these new hires, and is grateful for their expertise in the fields of sales, promotion, and artist development.

With Stokes, his skills will prove invaluable in his new position, as he spearheads the[…]