Centricity Signs Recording and Publishing Deals with For All Seasons

Centricity Music has welcomed new talent to its artist roster, with worship band, For All Seasons, signing publishing and record deals with the label. Hailing from Southern California, the band comes to Centricity after 10 years of making music together, impacting listeners as worship leaders and songwriters. Band members include Emily Hamilton, Johnny Hamilton, Randy Charlson, and Jeff Luckey.

RELATED Centricity Music Expands Team

For All Seasons first came together at Biola University in 2007. They led worship at Hume Lake Christian Camps for several years, before feeling called to spread their music further. In 2014, they began touring and recording original songs, with their self-titled album debuting at No. 1 on iTunes Christian & Gospel chart. Even as the band’s success and fan following have grown, Hamilton says the group stays rooted in its original mission of spreading the Gospel through music. They feel[…]