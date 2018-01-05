Chapman announces ‘SCC Solo,’ beginning Feb. 3, 2018

FRANKLIN, Tenn.—Back by popular demand, multi- GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Steven Curtis Chapman has announced he will continue his successful tour, SCC SOLO: A Night of Hits, History, and Influences (buy tickets), this spring. Adding 26 dates to the tour that kicked off this fall, the 2018 leg will kick off in Dallas, Texas on February 3, 2018 and will run through April 2018, hitting historic venues like the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia and The Bijou in Knoxville, Tennessee.

SCC Solo celebrates three decades of music from Chapman, the most-awarded Christian artist, and now a best-selling author. An event for the entire family, you won’t want to miss Chapman in an intimate setting like you’ve never seen before.

“We thought we knew what to expect musically until he blew away our expectations,” states Rick Stevens, Lighthouse Radio. “But what really made the night special was how transparent and accommodating he was. We felt more like friends than fans.”

A promoter of one the shows earlier this fall also shared, “He gave us glimpses of both the successes and the challenges that he and his family have gone through. We got to hear right from his heart.”

Tour dates are listed below, and tickets are available now by visiting StevenCurtisChapman.com.

SCC Solo Tour 2018:

2/3 – Dallas, TX

2/17 – Muscle Shoals, AL

2/22 – Cleveland, OH

2/23 – Pittsburgh, PA

2/24 – Shipshewana, IN

2/25 – Ashland, KY

3/8 – Gainesville, FL

3/9 – Chattanooga, TN

3/10 – Atlanta, GA

3/11 – Knoxville, TN

3/16 – Washington DC

3/17 – Baltimore, MD

3/18 – Carlisle, PA

3/23 – Columbus, OH

3/24 – Manheim, PA

3/25 – Williamsport, PA

4/7 – Kernersville, NC

4/8 – Rocky Mount, NC

4/11 – Auburn, ME

4/12 – Springfield, MA

4/13 – Providence, RI

4/14 – Montgomery, NY

4/15 – Bethel, CT

4/26 – Portland, OR

4/27 – Reno, NV

4/29 – Sacramento, CA