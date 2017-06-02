Charmaine Announces Engagement

“Something incredible happened this evening,” pop artist Charmaine posted to her social media on Monday along with a heart-stopping photo of her boyfriend, Cameron Wells, down on one knee at the end of a pier, with the beautiful Lake Tahoe in the background. Charmaine went on to say, “I have a person for life. And to quote Cameron, ‘Friends first! We’re friends over any title’ but I can’t help but be so happy to be his fiancé! God is good!!”



Cameron posted on Instagram, “She said yes!! Single-handedly unifying Australia and America. Can’t believe I get to marry my best friend. Let’s GOOOOOO!!!”



[embedded content]



Charmaine’s family was there behind the scenes for the big moment, and they all came out to embrace and congratulate the couple.



In March Charmaine recorded five live songs with the Thrive Worship band. The live EP was released exclusively at the Thrive Conference 2017 in early May and you can now download the EP for free here: http://thriveworship.band/. Charmaine’s Love Somebody EP is available on iTunes.