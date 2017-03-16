IN THE STUDIO:
CHH Veteran Knine Set To Release First New Music In Five Years

​CHH Veteran Knine Set To Release First New Music In Five Years

   

Posted: March 16, 2017, 6:00 PM | Category: General
 Artist Tags: Knine
Source: From Staff Reports JG

CHH veteran Knine returns after a five year departure from music with a 8-track EP titled Theater of the Mind. The EP is set to release on March 27. 

A special bonus track, “Adam and Eve,” is included on the EP as a preview of another forthcoming release called It Was Written Vol. 2. The collection of biblical stories in hip-hop form found in 2010’s It Was Written Vol. 1 marked that project as a fan favorite and treasured release.
 
Knine has reassured fans and listeners alike to not worry about the “Parental Advisory: Explicit Content” sticker found on the cover art of the new project. On Facebook last month, Knine stated, “The ‘explicit’ is no profanity. I promise, I haven’t been gone that long!” If anything, it will be explicitly Christian by the means of clear, straightforward and easily understandable content.
 
You may purchase the first volume of biblical stories in rap form off of It Was Written Vol. 1 on iTunes here. Follow Knine on twitter and facebook to stay tuned for more news of his new music.

More Christian Music News Headlines
​CHH Veteran Knine Set To Release First New Music In Five Years
 Thursday, March 16, 2017
