Chonda Pierce is More Than ‘Enough’ at Box Office

Chonda Pierce: Enough,” the beloved comedian’s second Fathom Events/Fuseic Entertainment one-night hit documentary, debuted as the #2 film in the country on Tuesday, April 25. Selling out numerous auditoriums across the U.S., “Enough”–which premiered in nearly 800 theaters–garnered the highest per screen average of all nationwide theatrical releases for the day.

Due to the film’s overwhelming success, Fathom Events has announced an encore showing on Tuesday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. local time, giving fans a final chance to see “Enough” in theaters. Tickets will be available at FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations around the country, visit FathomEvents.com (theaters and participants are subject to change).   
 
The best-selling female comedian of all time, Pierce continues to overcome obstacles through her faith, humor and the support of her community. “Enough” follows Pierce’s 2015 award-winning documentary, “Laughing in the Dark,” which chronicled the tragic loss of her husband. Highlighting the importance of friendship amidst the joys and struggles of Pierce’s life today, “Enough” ultimately serves as a powerful reminder that our value is found in Christ. For further information on “Chonda Pierce: Enough,” visit chondamovie.com.

