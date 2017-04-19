Chonda Pierce Returns to Grand Ole Opry

Chonda Pierce, America’s best-selling female comedian, returned to the Grand Ole Opry® stage over the weekend in advance of her new film, “Chonda Pierce: Enough,” hitting theaters across the country April 25 for one night. Pierce joined a star-studded Opry lineup including Charles Esten, star of CMT’s hit television series “Nashville”; rising Arista Nashville recording artist Seth Ennis; multi-GRAMMY® Award winner Ricky Skaggs; and Grand Ole Opry® members Jeannie Seely, The Whites, and John Conlee, among others.

“I am always honored to be on the Opry, and it was wonderful to return to the stage that holds so many special memories for me,” Pierce said. “It was a joy to reconnect with many artists I am blessed to call friends, and to be able to be there Easter weekend made it especially meaningful.”



Following her 2015 box office hit, “Laughing In The Dark,” “Chonda Pierce: Enough” will hit nearly 800 theaters across the country April 25 at 7 pm for one night. Presented by Fathom Events and Fuseic Entertainment, “Enough” finds Pierce honestly grappling with her sense of worth and identity. Through intimate, behind-the-scenes footage, combined with some of Pierce’s most hilarious performances, viewers are reminded that true identity can only be found in Christ. Tickets for “Chonda Pierce: Enough” are available at chondamovie.com, fathomevents.com or participating theater box offices.