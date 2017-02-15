Chonda Pierce Returns to the Big Screen with ‘Enough’ April 25 Only

Following her successful 2015 cinema event, “Laughing in the Dark,” best-selling comedian Chonda Pierce returns to the big screen for one special night with an important message for audiences nationwide: Laugh — Cry — Love. “Chonda Pierce: Enough” serves as a powerful reminder that our value is found in Christ; because of Him, we are enough.

Following the feature content, audiences will see Pierce and acclaimed singer/songwriter and comedian Mark Lowry answer questions submitted by fans. “Chonda Pierce: Enough” comes to cinemas nationwide for one night on Tuesday, April 25, at 7:00 p.m. local time, presented by Fathom Events and Fuseic Entertainment.

Tickets for “Chonda Pierce: Enough” can be purchased online beginning Friday, February 17, 2017 by visiting FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in nearly 750 select movie theaters. For a complete list of theater locations visit FathomEvents.com (theaters and participants are subject to change).

“This event is a hilarious journey to show how far you can come after dealing with life’s lessons,” Pierce said. “You’ll get to learn some new things about me that weren’t revealed in ‘Laughing in the Dark,’ from insights into the dating scene to some hilarious times spent with some childhood girlfriends.”

America’s best-selling female comedian of all time, Pierce continues to overcome obstacles through her faith, humor and the support of her community. Beginning two years after the death of her husband, “Enough” explores Pierce’s ongoing path to healing, highlighting the importance of friendship. “Enough” is a passionate, heartening and funny call to connect with those who love you the most.



“Fathom is thrilled to partner with Chonda for the second time to bring her empowering and emotional story to movie theaters,” Fathom Events Vice President of Programming Kymberli Frueh said. “‘Laughing in the Dark’ left a lasting mark on audiences, and we expect nothing less from ‘Enough.'”

“Chonda really connects with the pressure women are under to be perfect,” producer Kent Songer said. “In ‘Enough,’ Chonda is funny, real and once again rallies women to embrace their uniqueness and feel satisfied and confident during any of life’s challenges.”