Christ For The Nations to Release New Live Album May 5

On February 10, hundreds of students, alumni, staff and guests who traveled from surrounding states gathered on the campus of Christ For The Nations to be a part of the 42nd annual live worship recording. The live recordings are always a highly anticipated event at Christ For The Nations, as worship is one of the foundational pillars of their ministry.

The dream of CFN’s founders, Gordon and Freda Lindsay, was to reach every tribe and nation with the message and power of the Gospel. One of the ways this vision has come to pass is through the worship music that is written by students of Christ For The Nations. Over the years, songs from Christ For The Nations have been translated in many different languages and have been sung all around the globe, touching thousands of lives.

Worship songs have a unique ability to capture the atmosphere of God’s presence and recreate it in homes, churches, cities and even countries. Phil King, one of the songwriters and worship leaders featured on the album, gave voice to this: “This live recording is an extension of what we experience every day in chapel. The whole reason we hit ‘record’ is to capture it and send it out.”

Their 42nd live album, Melody of Love, is focused on two major themes: songs like There Is No One Like You, Melody of Love, Take Us In, and Incredible Love, talk about passionate pursuit of God and knowing the depths of His love for us. The second part of the album features songs such as Every Tribe-Every Nation, I Give It All, Burn Spirit of God, and Let The Nations Rise that encourage listeners to share this love with the world and to lift the name of Jesus in every nation.



[embedded content]

What makes this live recording truly special is that 12 of the 13 songs recorded were written by CFNI students and alumni. Phil King, Jordan Stewart, Maddy Hunt, Kiplin Batchelor, Hannah Holland, Jordan Stewart, and others, in cooperation with featured guest Leeland Mooring, brought this project to life. Every song is a part of their lives and has a special story behind it. “We wanted to give songwriting back to the students,” said Robert Quintana, Worship Dept. Creative Director.

Those gathered at Christ For The Nations the night of the recording experienced the powerful and gentle touch of God. One of the attendees, Christ For The Nations alumna Celeste Ramirez, said, “We pray that this recording will help you hear the Melody Of Love coming from the Father’s heart. Christ For The Nations does it again, making history and creating a beautiful sound of worship! One of the best albums yet! Christ For The Nations is a unique place where God’s presence is experienced daily in such a beautiful and humble way. This place holds so many memories and life-changing moments for me in times of worship …The Presence last night was just incredible!”

Mark your calendar for the album release on May 5 and preorder Melody of Love today at cfnmusic.com/42.