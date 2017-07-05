Christian Acapella Group’s Cover of ‘What A Beautiful Name’ Goes Viral

Christian acapella group Voices of Lee has now released their second viral cover video, this time featuring Hillsong’s “What A Beautiful Name.” The video currently has passed 11 million views on facebook.

Voices of Lee is the acapella choir Lee University, located in Cleveland, TN. Their video for Bethel’s “No Longer Slaves” surpassed 8 million views earlier this year, and they’ve done it again with their take on the Hillsong hit “What A Beautiful Name.” Several of their covers have been made available on iTunes (find them here). You can watch the video below.



“We are blown away yet again with the amount of love and support we’ve been shown!” the group shared on their facebook page when the view count had just passed the 4 million mark. “If even only one person felt blessed by this video, we would be beyond happy, so 4 million views is simply a gift from God. Thank you so much, and please continue to watch and share! To God be all of the glory and praise!”

Voices of Lee has become a consistent featured act at church and gospel events. The group has been in operation since 1994. To find out more, you can find them on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube for further cover videos.