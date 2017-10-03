Christian Artists Respond to Las Vegas Tragedy

Christian artists have flooded social media today with their condolences and prayers in response to the horrific tragedy last night in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire on a country music festival crowd, killing at least 59 people and leaving over 500 injured in what is now the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

“So saddened by the atrocity that has taken place in Las Vegas. We must understand that although we live in a physical realm there’s an unseen war in the spiritual realm. Just like the Bible declares, our fight is not against each other but against the unseen spiritual forces of evil. Once we understand that, we can learn to LOVE the hate out of people and hate the hidden evil forces at work inside peoples hearts. This is how we will heal the world one soul at a time. The devil has us pinned against each other through race, politics, money, sex and power. If we could just have a small glimpse in the spiritual realm we’d see that we’ve been duped and that we weren’t each other’s problems but that the lies we believed about each other were the real problems,” Danny Gokey shared in a heartfelt post alongside the video for an appropriate song, his recently released “Better Than I Found It” featuring Kierra Sheard.

Integrity Music worship artist Alisa Turner shared a series of emotional videos on Instagram with a timely Scripture, saying “At a complete loss for words. Utterly heartbroken and clinging to this verse, Deuteronomy 31:6 ‘Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.'”

“Too many things to grieve in a day. Why is it that though death is so utterly common, it still feels so unnatural? Surely one day death must die once and for all,” Jason Gray wrote in a reflective post. “My heart is breaking for what happened in Vegas. Don’t even know what to say. Praying for comfort and peace. Lord Jesus help us,” Jeremy Camp added.



“Father, break our hearts for what breaks yours. You are not a God who delights in the evil chaos and harm of your children. I pray for the countless families and lives that woke up this morning feeling weary, heavy, and full of unbelievable grief. We need You now more than we ever have before. Praying for you, Las Vegas,” Hollyn said. Crowder took to social media to talk about the incident from an artist’s perspective: “Concerts are a place of joy, celebration, and being with friends. To all those affected by this senseless violence last night we are praying with you and for you.”

Megan Garrett of Casting Crowns shared her heart on the matter with some well-written encouragement: “Things don’t take God by surprise. He knows we will suffer in this lifetime and His heart breaks with ours. But He’s also still sitting tall on His throne, not pacing back and forth nervously. He’s already won. He’s already overcome. The evils we endure in this world are indeed painful…but they are temporary. With a broken heart for the lives lost and the families and friends affected by this tragedy, I pray with very few words. But, I rejoice because God hears our prayers and holds us all tightly in His grip.”

Click here to read additional posts from Tauren Wells, Hannah Kerr and Tenth Avenue North’s Mike Donehey. Many artists concluded with a relevant verse, Psalm 34:18. “The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”