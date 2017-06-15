Christian Hip-Hop Artists To Perform at Legacy Conference 2017

Key Christian hip-hop heavyweights are scheduled to perform among more than 80 artists and ministers at this year’s Legacy Conference. KB, Andy Mineo, Sho Baraka, Jackie Hill-Perry and Shai Linne are a few of the artists primed to encourage, minister and educate during the conference. Several key speakers will share the stage as well, including Jimmy Needham, Eric Rivera, Charlie Dates and Colin Smith.



The Legacy Conference originated in August 2007 with the goal of reaching urban youth and young adults and equipping them as disciples of Christ as well as to make disciples for Christ. Moody Bible Institute in downtown Chicago hosts the three day event, which last year drew 1,800 attendees. A Houston date will take place later early next year as well. The organization hopes to expand to more cities in the years ahead. You can learn more by visiting their main website at legacydisciple.org.

Registration costs $90 until July 17 and $100 at the door. Aspiring hip-hop and spoken word artists will win free registration if they are selected for Legacy’s Rap Showcase and Poetry Slam competitions.

Watch the official event promo below.

