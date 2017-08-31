Christian Hip-Hop Missionary Tre-9 Offers Hurricane Harvey Relief

Bobby “Tre9” Herring retired from the hip-hop genre back in 2014 after a nearly two-decade career to focus on family and outreach. Three years later, his hip-hop ministry continues to influence souls through the non-profit organization Eyes On Me that he founded in 2008. Now the organization is primed to provide assistance and relief to the Texas regions affected by Hurricane Harvey recently.

Texas, specifically Houston, thrives as a Christian hip-hop mecca. Eyes On Me’s plan is to support these artists and minister to the communities they reside within. Eyes On Me, Inc. released the following statement: “Many of the communities we serve are underwater and the volunteers who serve with us have been impacted as well. We will use 100% of these proceeds to provide direct assistance to 5th Ward, Southwest Houston, Brookshire, Homestead, Greenpoint, Sunnyside, Bay City and other areas we serve.”

To donate, visit the donation site for Eyes On Me, Inc. here or send a text message “HARVEYHELP” to 91999.

For other ways to help Texan flood victims, visit the official Federal Emergency Management Agent (FEMA) website and press release related to Hurricane Harvey here.