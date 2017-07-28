Christon Gray and Chris Shaban Launch Their Fresh Vision With a New Single

On July 27, Christon Gray released a new single titled “No Hesitation,” a song expressing the vision behind the work of both Gray and Chris Shaban. “No Hesitation” focuses on love as the overwhelming theme when discussing personal faith, the church body or our fellow brothers and sisters.

Gray and Shaban’s overall vision, inspired by God, is laid out in essay form at allamour.com. Explaining their desired musical and thematic direction, they shared “It’s time to stop showcasing the message of Christian music as one-sided. The Bible doesn’t present the Gospel that way, and neither should we. Once again, I don’t ask you to agree; I don’t ask you to blindly follow. All I ask is you keep an open mind and let the Counsellor speak to you.”

Check out the promotional video for the single below

