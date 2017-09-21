Citizen Way Premieres New Music Video On NRT

Citizen Way premiered their new music video today for their song “Bulletproof” from recent sophomore release 2.0. You can watch the new video below.

“Bulletproof” can be found on Citizen Way’s album 2.0, an energetic album which even in its title implies revitalization.

“Our song ‘Bulletproof’ comes from Ephesians 6 which is all about the armor of God,” shares Citizen Way’s Ben Calhoun. “In my life personally the only thing that has ever set me free from whatever the enemy is throwing my way is the victory that we have in Jesus. We are encouraged and even commanded not to live in fear. In fact the Bible states that 365 times, one for every day of the year. So no matter how crazy this world gets, no matter how crazy your life gets, you don’t have to be afraid because ultimately when we put on the full armor of God in Jesus’ name we are bulletproof.”

2.0 is currently on sale for a limited time at $5.99 on iTunes, Amazon Music and Google Play. Citizen Way’s latest is also available on streaming services Spotify and Apple Music.