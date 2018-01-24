NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Award winning artists Colton Dixon and Hawk Nelson will co-headline the spring tour, An Evening With Colton Dixon & Hawk Nelson (buy tickets), set to launch on Feb. 22, 2018 featuring special guest artist Sarah Reeves. Presented by Compassion International, the tour is slated to hit 16 markets in Arkansas, Texas, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Georgia and more, before wrapping up on March 24, 2018 in Mount Vernon, Ohio. Watch tour trailer on this page by clicking “play” button above.

Dixon will be touring in support of his third studio project, Identity (buy), which debuted at the top of Billboard’s Christian Albums chart last year, and includes the Top 5 radio single, “All That Matters.” The tour will also fall on the heels of Hawk Nelson’s brand new radio single “He Still Does (Miracles—buy single)” from the band’s upcoming new album Miracles, set to release April 6, 2018.

“I’m so excited to play new music for the fans and share the stage with our friends in Hawk Nelson,” Dixon says. “It’s going to be an awesome tour of celebrating life, love, and the One who makes it all possible.”

Hawk Nelson band members Daniel Biro, Jonathan Steingard, David Niacaris and Micah Kuiper add, “This will be a tour of firsts! The first tour of what is going to be a great 2018. Also the first time we get to tour alongside Colton Dixon and his awesome band. And the first time everyone can hear us play new music from our upcoming album, Miracles!”

A special VIP ticket is available in most markets which includes a pre-show artist meet & greet with early entry for the best seats.

CLICK “2” FOR TOUR DATES & MORE

The post Colton Dixon, Hawk Nelson headline upcoming winter tour appeared first on Todays Christian Music.