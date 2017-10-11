Comedian Tim Lovelace Appears on WSM-AM and CCM Video

Comedian/musician, Tim Lovelace, made a quick trip to Nashville recently with an appearance on WSM’s “Coffee, Country & Cody” and a videotaping for CCM Magazine. The first stop was WSM, where Lovelace shared stories with host Bill Cody and producer Charlie Mattos about growing up in the South. Lovelace also performed two comedy song routines from his new project, Living In A Coffee World, which released Sept. 29, with the project debuting No. 16 on Billboard’s Comedy chart.

The next appearance was at Center Street Studios for an interview with CCM Magazine on several topics including Lovelace’s experience of being bullied in grade school. This topic is covered in one of his comedy routines, “Black Belt to Black Eye,” from the new project. As a result of that experience, Lovelace has become a spokesman for anti-bullying. Tim also performed two songs during this video interview.



Lovelace’s humor transcends all genres of music, and he is featured regularly at a wide variety of events. He is also the host of the popular television program, “The Music City Show,” which airs on five syndicated networks and has a viewing audience of 13.2 million. He has garnered over two million YouTube views and is a two-time GMA Hall of Fame Inductee, nominee for Grammy and Dove Awards and has written numerous hit singles.



For updates on Lovelace visit online at www.timlovelace.com, www.facebook.com/comediantimlovelace, www.twitter.com/timlovelace.