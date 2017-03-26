Compassion International’s Relationship With India Ends

This month, child sponsorship program Compassion International’s relationship with more than 147,000 children in India ended. As a result of the Indian government blocking funds from Compassion’s field offices and church partners, they could no longer pay their staff or provide resources to their partners. Though much effort was put into trying to resolve the issue, on March 15th, Compassion’s operations in India came to an end (click here to read the full story).

Singer/songwriter, Compassion spokesperson and longtime Rock & Worship Roadshow Tour speaker Shaun Groves recently took to social media to share his thoughts on the matter via a blog. Shaun’s son Sambhaji was adopted from India five years ago, giving the Groves family a deeply personal perspective on the subject. Sambhaji sponsors a child named Ranjith who lives in the same small Indian village he once lived in. The two have been pen pals and enjoyed sending letters to each other, but because of Compassion’s relationship with India coming to an end, the Groves’ contact with Ranjith will end too.

“My family’s relationship with Ranjith will end too. I’m struggling. Whether you sponsor a child in India or if you’ve ever had a child you sponsor depart the program for unexpected reasons, you may relate to what my family and I are going through,” Shaun wrote. “We didn’t know our last letter to Ranjith would be our last letter. And while Compassion is going to do everything they can to get a final letter to Ranjith for us, it’s the not knowing if we will get say goodbye that hurts the most right now. We’re losing a friend, a part of our family.”

Shaun continued by urging people to pray for the churches in India who will be left to care for these children: “The most powerful institution on earth is not a charity, corporation or government. The most powerful force on earth is the Body of Jesus Christ. Compassion’s work can be stopped, but the Church cannot. Will you pray with me that God will continue to use the local church in India to care for children in their communities?”

Shaun closed by also asking readers to consider sponsoring a child. “My relationship with Ranjith will soon end, but the opportunity to give is endless. Compassion is still caring for 1.8 million children in 25 countries today and many of them need a sponsor.”

“Saying goodbye is hard, friends. We’ll grieve and pray together. We’ll forgive and keep on giving together. And we will not stop hoping together.”

Click here to read Shaun’s full blog and here to visit the Compassion website and sponsor a child.