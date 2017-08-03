Corey Paul’s ‘Pipe Dreams’ A Reality

Late last month, Corey Paul released a new single titled, “Pipe Dreams“–a song that serves as a milestone marker for his life as he commits to full-time music and ministry.

The track describes Paul’s ambitions and experiences leading up to his current season of stepping into his dreams. He’s gone from being a full-time firefighter signed to Collision Records to being a full-time independent urban artist, sharing music to save eternal lives.

“Coming from where I’m from, anything other than a ‘regular job’ is called a pipe dream, which basically means it’s unobtainable,” Paul said. “As a believer, I know we have to fight for our dreams and have faith. ‘Pipe Dreams’ paints a picture of the mindset of a 15-year-old Corey and all my little cousins and homies still struggling to turn their pipe dreams into reality.”



You can purchase the single from iTunes here.



[embedded content]

“Pipe Dreams” is the official first single from Paul’s forthcoming, finished but untitled, album. Check out Paul’s detailed description of the changes in his life by visiting his new website, http://www.kicktheconcrete.com. (The website itself is another phase Paul is focused on pouring time into displaying stories from the industry, personal life and ministry.)



Follow events leading up to Corey Paul’s next album release on Twitter here.