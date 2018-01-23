CCM Magazine says, “Steeped in synth-driven imagery, Songs Of Heaven And Earth honor our Creator,” and “Corey Voss‘ musical niche helps creates a sense of grandeur as his compositions inspire us at our weakest & most vulnerable” | READ full review at CCMmagazine.com

> SAMPLE ALBUM at AmazonMP3.com

Summary | Worship leader-songwriter Corey Voss returns with his Integrity Music full-length debut, echoing his initial EP release with Songs Of Heaven & Earth (buy). If you like the modern worship sounds of Phil Wickham, you will enjoy Voss’ leadership and timbre.