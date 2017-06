Maryland-based independent rapper Corey Wise is set to release his new EP titled Focus! on July 19, 2017. The EP will include his first single released in May 2017 called “Motives,” featuring indie tribe. artist Jarry Manna.

The EP cover and track listing are shown below.

Wise recently released his debut album Vision in February 2017. The album can be purchased here.

