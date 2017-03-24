IN THE STUDIO:
Covenant Worship Releases ‘Sand & Stars’ Globally April 14

Integrity Music announces the April 14 global release of Sand & Stars, a new full-length live album from Covenant Worship, the music ministry of the Dallas-area-based Covenant Church. Available as a physical album, standard digital album and digital deluxe recording featuring four videos, the Sand & Stars pre-order begins tomorrow (March 24) with iTunes® offering the project’s songs “All Things,” “Sand and Stars” and “All Honor” as instant downloads.

Unconventionally recorded under the stars at a church retreat, Sand & Stars reveals a more organic, reflective sound with new songs drawn from scripture. This includes the album’s title track, inspired by Genesis 155, 173-8 and the scriptural covenant God made to Abraham in Genesis 2217… blessing I will bless you, and multiplying I will multiply your descendants as the stars of the heaven and as the sand which is on the seashore (NKJV).

