Crystal Lewis Surprises Katy Perry with Song Medley

It’s not every day that you get to meet your favorite childhood singer, but it’s even rarer that you meet them as they wake you up bright and early to serenade you with a medley of your own songs. However, pop star Katy Perry experienced exactly that Monday morning when longtime CCM singer/songwriter Crystal Lewis surprised her by waking her up with a medley of “Firework,” “Teenage Dream” and “Pendulum,” accompanied by the choir that backs Katy on “Pendulum” on her recently released album Witness.

“Really incredible experience waking @katyperry up this morning. We sang a little mash-up of 3 of her songs and I had the privilege of completely surprising her! You can catch clips on YouTube,” Lewis shared via social media Monday evening alongside some pictures from the morning. The full video can be found on Katy’s YouTube channel as part of her “Witness World Wide” live stream from this week.



[embedded content]

Around 1:15 in the video, fans catch Katy’s priceless expression when she recognizes the critically acclaimed, multi-Dove Award winner and Grammy nominee as part of the choir. Katy proceeds to jump up and hug her before excitedly exclaiming, “Guys, it’s Crystal Lewis! This was my favorite singer growing up. This is like my Madonna! You sing some of my favorite songs– “Come As You Are,” “People Get Ready”– I was like nine years old singing those songs,” Katy continued as she began to cry.

“I love you, I love what you’re doing. I love the truth of who you are and who you’ve become, who you’re becoming. It’s really thrilling to watch. I’m so proud of you,” Lewis told Katy.

Click here to watch the video and check out Crystal Lewis’ latest self-titled album on iTunes here.