Dancing With The Stars’ Simone Biles Dances to ‘Good Good Father’

Many may recognize Simone Biles as the talented gymnast who took the Olympics by storm last year in Rio de Janeiro, taking home four gold medals and breaking the record for most gold medals won in a single Olympic game. This year, Biles is again stunning audiences, this time with her dancing skills. On Monday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, Simone and her dancing partner Sasha Farber delivered a touching performance by waltzing to the song, “Good, Good Father.” Biles chose the song as a tribute to her grandfather, whom she knows as “Dad.” Simone was placed into foster care at three years old but rather than allowing she and her sister to remain in the system, bouncing between foster homes, Simone’s grandparents took the girls in and adopted them.

“My parents saved me,” Simone said on Dancing With The Stars. “They’ve set huge examples of how to treat other people and they’ve been there to support me since day one. There’s nothing I can say to them to thank them enough. Even though there’s no right words, maybe dance will say it for me.”



The highlight of the emotional waltz was by far the ending, when Simone broke from Sasha and ran to embrace her adoptive father. What a perfect song to pay tribute to his unconditional love.

Originally written by Pat Barrett and Tony Brown, “Good, Good Father” was recorded by worship icon Chris Tomlin in 2015. The song quickly rose in popularity, and in 2016 won Song of the Year at the Dove Awards.