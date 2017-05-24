Danny Gokey, for KING & COUNTRY, MercyMe and More Slated for 2017 K-LOVE Fan Awards Performances

7eventh Time Down, Big Daddy Weave, Britt Nicole, Colton Dixon, Crowder, Danny Gokey, for KING & COUNTRY, Hawk Nelson, Jeremy Camp, Jesus Culture, Kari Jobe, Love & The Outcome, Mandisa, Matthew West, MercyMe, Natalie Grant, One Sonic Society, Ryan Stevenson, Tauren Wells, Tenth Ave North, We Are Messengers and Zach Williams will perform at the 2017 K-LOVE Fan Awards taking place this Sunday at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. Adding to the top industry names include Dave Frey (Sidewalk Prophets), Francesca Battistelli, Julianna Zobrist, Matt Hammitt, Nichole Nordeman, Peter Furler, Phil Joel, Sadie Robertson and Steven Curtis Chapman who will serve as the night’s presenters for the 5th annual awards show. Returning as hosts will be four-Time GRAMMY Award® Nominee Matthew West and EMMY Award® Winner Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

For the first time ever, The K-LOVE Fan Awards will be on the big screen! Presented by Fathom Events and John Sanders LLC, “The K-LOVE Fan Awards: Ignite Hope” will be shown in movie theaters nationwide on Tuesday, June 13 only at 7:00 p.m. local time. Tickets for “The K-LOVE Fan Awards: Ignite Hope” can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 500 select movie theaters through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Among the favorite artists participating in the weekend events are Lauren Daigle, Steven Curtis Chapman and Skillet, who is making their K-LOVE Fan Awards Weekend debut! The fan experience driven weekend will include a kick-off concert, Run For Love 5k benefitting Hands & Feet Project, Songwriter’s Showcase, Fan Zone and more. Coca-Cola Consolidated will once again serve as a presenting sponsor for the 2017 K-LOVE Fan Awards. For more information on attending the weekend, visit www.KLOVEFanAwards.com.



Voting is now underway for the 2017 K-LOVE Fan Awards, empowering fans to not only select winners in each category, but additionally play a part in awarding a newly renovated, mortgage-free home for a combat wounded hero or Gold Star spouse through the Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF). To vote, click here.