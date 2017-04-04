Danny Gokey Makes Debut Appearance on ‘Harry’ April 3

BMG Recording artist, Danny Gokey, made a quick stop in New York City to premiere his new single, “The Comeback,” on Harry, the national talk show hosted by Grammy Award® winner, Harry Connick, Jr. Gokey performed the song–the second radio release from his top-selling album, RISE (January 13, BMG)–backed by Connick’s internationally-acclaimed band. The episode airs on Monday, April 3. (Check local listings.)

“I loved getting to meet a music icon like Harry Connick, Jr.,” says Gokey. “It was such an honor to perform the song for the first time nationally with Harry’s amazing band. It was so gracious of him to offer that option. What a fun experience all the way around!”

“The Comeback” follows in the footsteps of the album title track which held the No. 1 spot on[…]