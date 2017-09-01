Danny Gokey Welcomes Third Child

Today CCM artist Danny Gokey announced the birth of his third child, a son named Gabriel Daniel. Gabriel joins his siblings, a brother named Daniel Emanuel and a sister, Victoria Isabella.

“ITS A BOY!!!! Gabriel Daniel Gokey!! 8lbs 8oz. This picture may seem funny but our baby came just in time for me to see him be born, hold him and love him and then I had to run and catch a flight. The thing is, I forgot to get a picture of me, him and my wife Leyicet together. So I called back on FaceTime to get this sweet pic!! I can’t wait to get back home tomorrow to hold him even more. So thankful I got to be with him at birth,” Danny shared alongside a precious picture of the[…]