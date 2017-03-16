Darlene Zschech’s ‘Here I Am Send Me’ CD/DVD Tops Charts Internationally

World-renowned worship leader, best-selling author and Hope Unlimited Church Sr. Pastor Darlene Zschech invites listeners through a journey declaring God’s greatness, love and call, and is giving worshippers a voice of response with her first recording in four years, Here I Am Send Me. The CD/DVD released March 3 amidst five-star acclaim and immediately launched to the top of retail sales charts around the world, including peaking at No. 1 in Australia and New Zealand and No. 2 in the U.S. and UK on iTunes’® Christian & Gospel Charts, and No. 3, 4 and 9 on the Singapore, Philippines and South Africa iTunes overall Top 100 Albums charts respectively. It also became the highest-charting Christian album within the first days of release on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart.

Here I Am Send Me was recorded live at Hope Unlimited Church on the Central Coast of New South Wales, Australia, and features 11 new songs penned by Zschech along with guest writers like Martin Smith, Paul Baloche, Jenn Johnson and Leeland Mooring. The album is her first project following a life-changing cancer diagnosis in 2014 and her first new album since 2013’s critically acclaimed Revealing Jesus.



Produced by Andy Mak, Here I Am Send Me opens with a full-on declaration of the greatness of God in the song and forthcoming radio single from the recording, “You Are Great,” written with Smith (Delirious?). The album also features “You Will Be Praised,” written with Baloche and Johnson, “Beloved,” a modern hymn of surrender co-written by Zschech with Mooring and Casey Moore, “Love and Wonder,” written by the Zschech’s teen daughter, Zoe,and Bonnie Gray, “Kingdom Come,” co-written with Thomas Macken, and “Go,” written with Mak. “Go” also closes the album and serves as a song of commissioning along with the title track, Here I Am Send Me.



[embedded content]



Receiving international acclaim, Worship Leader lauds in its five-star lead review this month that Here I Am Send Me is a “top-notch album by one of today’s premier voices in worship” while Worship Musician adds, “Darlene once again leads us to the holiest of holies…In addition to great worship songs, musos will appreciate Darlene’s outstanding vocal performances.” NewReleaseToday.com continues, “From the first track to the last, Here I Am Send Me is overflowing with passionate songs of praise” as CCM says the album “reminds the listener of God’s faithfulness, strength and power with humble songs for worship.”



YouVersion will also be featuring Here I Am Send Me within the Easter season, and will further feature Zschech’s Worship Changes Everything devotional book during its “March Music Month.” These features will be highlighted in YouVersion’s newsletters, serviced to an estimated 20 million people.



For all the latest Darlene Zschech album and tour news, visit www.hereiamsendme.org, http://darlenezschech.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. A trailer for the Here I Am Send Me DVD can also be viewed here.