Datin Baptizes Fan At Denver Tour Stop

During an Invasion Tour stop in Denver, Colorado, Datin not only blessed fans with Christ-filled hip-hop, but a unique moment of water baptism.

The invasion Tour included Datin, HillaryJane, Matt Bold, Qheem the Redeemed, A4L and DJ Lala Blaze. The event was held at the ReVive Church in Denver during a special event, Baptize the Block. A total of 19 new Christians were included in water baptism, with Datin stepping in personally to baptize one of the 19. By participating in the mass water baptism post-show, Datin was living out the great commission found in Matthew 28:19: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.”



The event proved that Datin’s music ministry extends far deeper than simply making incredible hip-hop. Check out a brief Facebook video of the event below:





Connect with Datin either on facebook, twitter or his label’s site, godovermoney.com.