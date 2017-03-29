David Baloche Debut ‘Labyrinth’ Gathers Peer Acclaim, Hits iTunes Top 10

Recording artist, composer David Baloche released his contemplative, scripture-based debut album, Labyrinth, worldwide amidst acclaim March 24. Hitting top 10 on the iTunes Christian & Gospel chart during its first week at digital retail, the full-length Labyrinth is the lead volume in an upcoming series that offers unique musical meditations using various translations from the Holy Bible, with this first project focusing on scriptures that address anxiety and stress.

RELATED: David Baloche, Paul Baloche’s Son, to Release ‘Labyrinth’ March 24



Executive produced by WILDFIRE7 and Baloche’s father, Dove Award-winning worship leader/songwriter Paul Baloche, Labyrinth is a soundscape for use during times of personal and corporate prayer and meditation with scripture sung by David Baloche, who also plays piano, acoustic guitar, clarinet, trumpet and virtually all of the instrumentation on the album.



Featuring “He Hears My Voice” (Psalm 55:16-17 NLT), “Nothing Can Separate” (Romans 8:38 NLT), “Those Who Hope” (Isaiah 40:31 NIV) and seven more songs, Labyrinth is already garnering widespread applause:







“Great new music from @labryinthsongs has been good for the soul today!” exclaims Leslie Jordan of All Sons & Daughters on



“The rich text of Scripture, set to gorgeous sweeping melodies, against the backdrop of lush sonic textures…unbelievably beautiful. The most inspiring thing I’ve heard in ages…Bravo!” exclaims pastor, author and songwriter Glenn Packiam on his



“If Sufjan, Gungor, King David made a musical baby, it would sound like David Baloche,” says American Idol alum, Chris Sligh on his



“Out. Standing,” lauds Aaron Shust in Instagram.



“Every worship leader I love & highly respect is raving about this new, meditative project…” tweets visual artist Stephen Proctor. “Beautiful melodies and music…The lyrics are inspired straight from scripture. One of my favorite records so far this year,” shares Phil Wickham on his Instagram “Great new music from @labryinthsongs has been good for the soul today!” exclaims Leslie Jordan of All Sons & Daughters on Twitter “The rich text of Scripture, set to gorgeous sweeping melodies, against the backdrop of lush sonic textures…unbelievably beautiful. The most inspiring thing I’ve heard in ages…Bravo!” exclaims pastor, author and songwriter Glenn Packiam on his Instagram “If Sufjan, Gungor, King David made a musical baby, it would sound like David Baloche,” says American Idol alum, Chris Sligh on his Facebook page “Out. Standing,” lauds Aaron Shust in Instagram.“Every worship leader I love & highly respect is raving about this new, meditative project…” tweets visual artist Stephen Proctor.

[embedded content]



“The Labyrinth project isn’t an escape; it’s an encounter… with one’s self and with God,” says David Baloche, who is also a New York City-based artist and high school teacher. “It is a sonic labyrinth, a song experience to prepare for scripture and worship, as if to say, ‘pay attention, we’re headed for something deeper’.”



“The promises of God help transform our thinking and calm our souls,” adds Paul Baloche. “In an anxious and busy world, Labyrinth is a powerful way to experience God’s Word while filling our hearts and minds with His peace through verbatim scripture set to ambient music… allowing us to soak in God’s Word.”



Reinforcing the scripture connection, the team collaborated with YouVersion, the creator of the Bible App that has more than 260 million downloads, to offer a Labyrinth Bible plan that is available to its worldwide community beginning today.



Worship Leader Magazine is also featuring Labyrinth in a story penned by David Baloche today at http://worshipleader.com/worship/labyrinth/. David and his father are further being highlighted at the National Worship Leader Conference to be held May 17-18 in Centreville, VA (Washington, DC).



For more information on David Baloche’s Labyrinth, go to www.labyrinthsongs.com. The album and lyric videos can also be streamed on Spotify and YouTube respectively.