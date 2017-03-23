David Baloche, Paul Baloche’s Son, to Release ‘Labyrinth’ March 24

Integrity Music and multimedia group WILDFIRE7 announce the March 24 release of Labyrinth, a contemplative, scripture-based debut from artist and composer David Baloche, son of award-winning worship leader/songwriter Paul Baloche, the album’s executive producer.

RELATED Paul Baloche Releases New Album ‘Your Mercy’

Labyrinth is the first volume in a series that offers unique musical meditations using various translations from the Holy Bible, with this first project focusing on scriptures that address anxiety and stress. Tracks include “He Hears My Voice” (Psalm 5516-17 NLT), “Nothing Can Separate” (Romans 838 NLT) and “Those Who Hope” (Isaiah 4031 NIV). A new way to experience scripture, Labyrinth is an ideal soundscape for use during times of personal and corporate prayer and meditation with scripture sung by David Baloche who also plays piano, acoustic guitar, clarinet and trumpet on the album.

“The Labyrinth project isn’t an escape;[…]