David Dunn Releases ‘Yellow Balloons’

BEC Recordings’ David Dunn released his sophomore album Yellow Balloons on February 17. The album produced the hit single “I Wanna Go Back,” which already landed in the Top 5 on the Hot AC/CHR chart. Releasing to high acclaim, critics have been praising Dunn’s artistic creativity.

A few reviews are highlighted below:

“Yellow Balloons is rooted in family tragedy, and songs like the title track, ‘Open Arms’ and ‘I Wanna Go Back’ speak to the questions, doubt, fears and confusion of such moments. God is ever-present even if the neat and tidy endings aren’t yet in place, and Dunn’s authentic new release gives voice to that reality.” – CCM Magazine

“A true showcase of the remarkable creativity and mature artistry that has made David Dunn one of the best CCM has to offer right now, Yellow Balloons is a definite success for a sophomore album.” – NewReleaseToday

“Overall, Yellow Balloons definitely provides a variety of musical style and a high quality of songwriting. David Dunn has exceptional vocal talent and range, which is displayed in each and every track of the album. There is no mistaking the hard work he has put into this release.” – JesusWired

“From energetic synth to stripped-down acoustic, the songs on Yellow Balloons convey a message of hope and light in the midst of darkness.” – The Christian Beat



Dunn spent last week on the road in Texas promoting the release, including two album release shows with radio stations NGEN and KVNE. “David Dunn is a breath of fresh air to the Christian music community,” shares NGEN Program Director, Drew Wilson. “He brings powerful storytelling paired with an artistic creativity that simply captures your attention. His live performance showcases his vulnerable heart and passion for his faith. I’ve always enjoyed David’s music, but last night I became a fan all over again.”

Yellow Balloons was inspired by a personally tragic event during a rare visit to Dunn’s hometown of Midland, Texas, for a show, he stopped by his sister’s house to visit his two young nieces. Before he left, his sister put the youngest down for a nap, but she never woke up. To this day, the cause of death remains elusive, leaving the family with a broken heart and a well of unanswered questions. Over the course of nearly nine months, Dunn channeled his grief into his sophomore album for BEC Recordings. Yellow Balloons is available at all Lifeway and Mardel stores and digitally at iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.