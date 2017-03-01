David Phelps Announces Departure from Gaither Vocal Band

Today longtime Gaither Vocal Band member David Phelps announced his upcoming departure from the group. “I’m so excited to announce a new phase for me, my family and my career. Over the past few years, the demand on my time has increased to a level that we have chosen to make a change. As of April 1st, I will be departing from the Gaither Vocal Band to concentrate on my solo career and other exciting new ventures,” Phelps writes.

RELATED: Gaither Music Group Set to Release Two All-New ‘Homecoming’ Recordings

“Throughout the past 20 years, it has literally been a dream-come-true to be a part of the Gaither Vocal Band,” David continued about his time with the group. “Lori and I are excited about the wonderful future that God has in store for all of us as we embark on this new chapter.”

David’s new project, Hymnal, is set to release March 24th through Gaither Music. “They have been incredibly supportive of what I am doing and we both hope to continue an ongoing relationship for years to come,” he says of his continuing partnership with the guys.



[embedded content]

In addition to touring the new album, there will be a live concert video recording, a book based on the album, Barn Bash events, and David will be playing the lead in the new Broadway-style musical, Quanah. As part of his 2017 touring, David will be singing at upcoming Gaither events including Texas Homecoming Spectacular, Family Fest in the Smokies, the 2017 Alaskan Homecoming Cruise and other Gaither gatherings. “David is a rare talent and we are so grateful for his presence in the Gaither Vocal Band for all these years, and we will continue to include him on the program for our special weekend events as he is available,” Bill Gaither says.

Visit www.davidphelps.com for a complete listing of tour dates and information on David’s latest releases.