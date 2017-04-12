David Phelps Releases ‘Hymnal A Journey of Faith Through Hymns’

GRAMMY® Award-winning, classically-trained tenor David Phelps has just released an all-new studio recording entitled Hymnal (Gaither Music Group), featuring all-new arrangements of some of the most revered songs in the church today. The recording debuted this week at #1 on the Southern Gospel chart and at #5 on the CCM chart according to Nielsen Soundscan. In addition, The Best of David Phelps DVD recording landed back at #1 on the Billboard Music Video chart.

“I’m passionate about making music and the message of hope that it carries,” stated Phelps. “To do something you love and have it resonate with listeners is exponentially rewarding. I find myself increasingly grateful to be one of the many voices of my generation dedicated to filling ears with joy and music. For the outpouring of love and support from friends around the[…]