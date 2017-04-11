|
|
|
|
Posted: April 11, 2017, 6:00 PM | Category: General
Artist Tags: Davis Absolute
Source: From Staff Reports JG
Davis Absolute connected with some of the industry’s freshmen and seasoned artists to handcraft the remix for “The Body,” originally released in November 2016. Oscar Urbina, Jarry Manna, Shiwan and Dezzy Yates join Davis on the remix with a unique blend of styles and flows, meshing into a beautiful whole.
“Unity is hugely important within our culture. Not only among brothers as rappers, but also among brothers as spiritually accountable as well. Without our family, we will always fall short,” Davis Absolute shared about the new single. The production was laced together by Anthem & Arcitec.
The track is available as of April 7 for a free download on SoundCloud here. You can connect with Davis Absolute further on facebook, twitter and instagram.
|More Christian Music News Headlines
|
|
ADVERTISEMENT
|
|Datin Baptizes Fan At Denver Tour Stop
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
|Davis Absolute Releases Remix to 2016′ “The Body”
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
|All Above Me Collabs with Kevin Young of Disciple
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
|Dara Maclean Premieres New Lyric Video For Easter
Monday, April 10, 2017
|Provident Music Group Celebrates Eight Nominations for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Monday, April 10, 2017
|Skillet Earns Three Billboard Music Award Nominations
Monday, April 10, 2017
|NEEDTOBREATHE Releases New Version of “Hard Love”
Monday, April 10, 2017
|Seventh Day Slumber Delivers Title Track From New Album
Monday, April 10, 2017
|David Phelps Releases ‘Hymnal: A Journey of Faith Through Hymns’
Friday, April 07, 2017
|View All News