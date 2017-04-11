​Davis Absolute Releases Remix to 2016′ “The Body”

Davis Absolute connected with some of the industry’s freshmen and seasoned artists to handcraft the remix for “The Body,” originally released in November 2016. Oscar Urbina, Jarry Manna, Shiwan and Dezzy Yates join Davis on the remix with a unique blend of styles and flows, meshing into a beautiful whole.



“Unity is hugely important within our culture. Not only among brothers as rappers, but also among brothers as spiritually accountable as well. Without our family, we will always fall short,” Davis Absolute shared about the new single. The production was laced together by Anthem & Arcitec.



The track is available as of April 7 for a free download on SoundCloud here. You can connect with Davis Absolute further on facebook, twitter and instagram.