dc Talk Attends U2 Show With OneRepublic

As they’re getting ready for their Jesus Freak Cruise next month, TobyMac, Michael Tait and Kevin Max took some time out to attend U2’s Joshua Tree Tour in Tampa, FL. The legendary trio also spent part of the night hanging out with the members of OneRepublic.



The Joshua Tree Tour commemorates the 30 year anniversary of the release of U2’s career-defining album The Joshua Tree, a project which deeply influenced countless contemporary musicians–including the then-young members of dc Talk. Pop group OneRepublic’s lead singer Ryan Tedder was influenced by the album, but his influences also included dc Talk. Ryan Tedder grew up on Christian music through the 90s, when dc Talk was in their prime.



All of the artists shared instagram snapshots throughout the night, including capturing Ryan Tedder’s spot-on impression of Kevin Max singing “What If I Stumble.”



On Michael Tait’s instagram, the current Newsboys frontman shared “Hanging backstage in Tampa with @ryantedder after his opening slot with @U2 ….. we have so much history together and he grew up a major DC Talk Fan!!!”



The exciting night for dc Talk comes less than a month before the Jesus Freak Cruise sets sail. The band’s long-awaited official reunion will take place from July 11-15. Other artists appearing on the cruise include Finding Favour, Capital Kings, Ryan Stevenson and Hollyn. You can find out more at jesusfreakcruise.com.