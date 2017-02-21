dc Talk Launches New Web Store

This week dc Talk unveiled early access to their new web store to fans in an email. The store offers a variety of new tee shirts, including “Free At Last,” “Jesus Freak” and “Supernatural Boat” prints, a few different styles of hats, vinyls and discs. Which of course leaves fans wondering: isn’t that a lot of work for a band who is ONLY doing the one reunion show/cruise?

While fans have been petitioning for a dc Talk reunion tour– maybe even album– for a while now, recently we’ve had reason to start speculating those things may become a reality.

First there was the big standout track “Love Feels Like” off Tobymac’s 2015 release that surprisingly featured dc Talk, the first time Kevin, Toby and Michael had done a song together since the band stopped making new music. This “reunion” followed closely by the decision to release albums Supernatural and Jesus Freak on vinyl skyrocketed the excitement in fans that a comeback was nearing.



[embedded content]

Fast forward to early 2016 when the band returned to their social medias to leave a cryptic post that said nothing more than “2017,” leaving fans once again going crazy with speculation over what was to come from the group. The speculation was soon put to rest by the announcement that dc Talk would be doing a reunion show in the form of “The Jesus Freak Cruise,” the first time in sixteen years that the band would be playing a show. Hosted by dc Talk and featuring a line up with the likes of Hollyn, Capital Kings, Ryan Stevenson and more, the cruise will set sail July 11-15 of this year.

Add all of this to the surprise on-stage reunion of dc Talk at the Dove Awards last fall where the guys chose “Love Feels Like” for their first performance in over a decade and fans can’t help but wonder if there’s more to come than just a cruise. The evidence is definitely there for a tour or even an album to take place, but only time will tell. What we do know for sure is that fans are full of excitement at the possibilities.

Follow dc Talk on social media here to catch updates as the reunion journey continues.