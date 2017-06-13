Decyfer Down Releases Lyric Video for Burn Back the Sun

Decyfer Down has released a lyric video for their recreated version of “Burn Back the Sun.”



The song, which originally appeared on Decyfer Down’s debut album End of Gray, is part of an upcoming EP full of reimagined acoustic tracks spanning the band’s career. You can watch the lyric video below.



[embedded content]

The EP, currently simply titled Acoustic EP, is due to release on June 23. Other songs include “Fading” and “Crash” from 2009’s album Crash, “Scarecrow” from 2013’s Scarecrow and “Anchor Me” from last year’s The Other Side of Darkness. The acoustic EP was originally created as part of the perks for the kickstarter backers who made The Other Side of Darkness possible.



Some fans were able to see the “Burn Back the Sun” lyric video a few days early by signing up for Decyfer Down’s new email list. For continued exclusive access, you can join the mailing list here.



