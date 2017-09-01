IN THE STUDIO:
  • search

Dee-1 Partners With Sallie Mae For Another Year

​Dee-1 Partners With Sallie Mae For Another Year

   

Posted: September 01, 2017, 6:00 PM | Category: Tour
 Artist Tags: Dee-1
Source: From Staff Reports JG

Dee-1 has announced that he will be continuing his partnership with Sallie Mae for another school year.

RELATED: Dee-1 and Sallie Mae Partnership Spawns Tour and Giveaway

Dee-1 originally partnered with the student loan powerhouse Sallie Mae during 2016 to promote his “Sallie Mae Back” single. Through their partnership, Dee-1 gave away over 130,000 in scholarships and student loan repayments. This time around, Dee-1 is attempting to exceed this goal amount and emphasize the importance of a collegiate education. 
 
You can visit The Knowledge for College Tour website here to review all the details and find a tour stop coming to a city near you. Dee-1 is also encouraging his fans to use the hashtag #dee1knowledge to follow his journey throughout the second year of tour dates.
 
Check out Dee-1’s promotional video for the new tour below:
 

 
At each tour stop, Dee-1 will issue a personal challenge to high school students to make college a part of their mission, share his story and perform his hit song “Sallie Mae Back.” Also, one student will win a $5,000 scholarship for college. 
 
Please check out Dee-1 on social media, and if you’re a student, let him know which cities to add to this tour in the comment sections on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

More Christian Music News Headlines View All News Add News
ADVERTISEMENT
​Dee-1 Partners With Sallie Mae For Another Year
 Friday, September 01, 2017
​Switchfoot Releases Hurricane Relief Song Co-written with Lifehouse’s Jason Wade
 Friday, September 01, 2017
Jamie Grace Drops ’91 Today, 9/1
 Friday, September 01, 2017
Southville’s ‘Freedom’s Tree’ to Release October 6th
 Friday, September 01, 2017
Cristabelle Braden Releases First Radio Single
 Thursday, August 31, 2017
The Color Completes Successful Radio Tour
 Thursday, August 31, 2017
‘Hurt Road’ Memoir from Mark Lee of Third Day Releasing September 5th
 Thursday, August 31, 2017
Natasha Owens to Donate All Proceeds from New Album to Hurricane Harvey Flood Relief Efforts
 Thursday, August 31, 2017
​Florida Emcee Sicily Pens Third Single For Bully Awareness
 Thursday, August 31, 2017
View All News
ADVERTISEMENT

Contact Us

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5500
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (studio)
(918) 512-1009 (text)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

KXOJ on Youtube

kxoj
kxoj
Christian radio station at 94.1FM in Tulsa, OK
  • 434 Posts
  • 1,349 Followers
  • 138 Following
X