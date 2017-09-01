​Dee-1 Partners With Sallie Mae For Another Year

Dee-1 has announced that he will be continuing his partnership with Sallie Mae for another school year.

RELATED: Dee-1 and Sallie Mae Partnership Spawns Tour and Giveaway

Dee-1 originally partnered with the student loan powerhouse Sallie Mae during 2016 to promote his “Sallie Mae Back” single. Through their partnership, Dee-1 gave away over 130,000 in scholarships and student loan repayments. This time around, Dee-1 is attempting to exceed this goal amount and emphasize the importance of a collegiate education.



You can visit The Knowledge for College Tour website here to review all the details and find a tour stop coming to a city near you. Dee-1 is also encouraging his fans to use the hashtag #dee1knowledge to follow his journey throughout the second year of tour dates.



Check out Dee-1’s promotional video for the new tour below:



[embedded content]



At each tour stop, Dee-1 will issue a personal challenge to high school students to make college a part of their mission, share his story and perform his hit song “Sallie Mae Back.” Also, one student will win a $5,000 scholarship for college.



Please check out Dee-1 on social media, and if you’re a student, let him know which cities to add to this tour in the comment sections on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.