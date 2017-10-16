Dee-1 to Unveil Highly-Anticipated New Album ‘Slingshot David’ November 10th

Fresh off of co-hosting the green carpet at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards from Miami, hip-hop artist Dee-1 unleashes a lyrical opus with his upcoming new album SLINGSHOT DAVID. Available for pre-order now, Dee-1 has crafted a 13-track full-length release featuring “Hood Villains” as an instant grat track. He’s also released a visual for “Hood Villains.”



Scheduled for release on Friday November 10th, 2017, SLINGSHOT DAVID is the much-anticipated album from the acclaimed Southern emcee, following on the heels of such hit songs like “Sallie Mae Back,” “No Car Note,” “Against Us,” “3’s Up,” and more. Addressing some of the biggest real-life questions and situations today, Dee-1 brings his deft lyricism and powerful purpose to “Hood Villains” and other standout songs, giving fans everywhere a sneak peek with an advance rollout of the tracks “For The Stars,” “I Don’t Want To Let You Down,” and “Love Always Wins” (feat. Sevyn Streeter) in the coming weeks.



Delivering high-energy performances, the motivating speaker and former Louisiana middle school teacher also continues to give back to the youth, recently wrapping up his “Knowledge for College Tour” — where he and the college company Sallie Mae teamed up for the second time, educating students about higher education and financial literacy. Dee-1 also continues to tour across the country this fall, appearing at numerous HBCU classics. Following appearances at the Southern Heritage Classic and Circle City Classic, Dee-1 will next perform during the Magic City Classic weekend on October 28th in Birmingham, AL.



Dee-1: SLINGSHOT DAVID is available now to pre-order or pre-save via digital providers.



SLINGSHOT DAVID: Album Track List

Destiny

Wanna Be A Hot Boy

For The Stars

I Like You

Intelligence

Why Do The Righteous Suffer

Love Always Wins (Feat. Sevyn Streeter)

Hood Villains

Just Clocked In

My People Need Me

The Devil’s Playground

I Don’t Wanna Let You Down

Hol’ Up